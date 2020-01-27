Gene Source Code Chain Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Million (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and IDEX. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $13,953.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.58 or 0.03320227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00200159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00126762 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

