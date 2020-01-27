Generac Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

GNRC opened at $106.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. Generac has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Generac by 601.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 505,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Generac by 138.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 106,692 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 17.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth about $51,217,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.