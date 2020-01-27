General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Short Interest Update

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 63,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Finance by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 97,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Finance by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Finance by 106.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.81. 16,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a market cap of $333.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. General Finance has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $11.24.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. General Finance had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 1.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

