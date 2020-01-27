General Mills, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Mills in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $53.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26. General Mills has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 533,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,143,000 after buying an additional 772,400 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

