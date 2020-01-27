General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

General Mills has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 58.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.