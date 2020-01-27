Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ovis, Hotbit and Binance. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $4.43 million and $687,075.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.03413161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00198028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00125490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Ovis, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

