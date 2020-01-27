GenesisX Price Tops $0.0061 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $57,760.00 and $7.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net.

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

