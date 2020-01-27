Giant 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,540.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 43.6% higher against the dollar. One Giant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.68, $70.83, $13.92 and $11.91. Giant has a total market cap of $96,521.00 and approximately $3,540.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 527.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00022089 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00092286 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003174 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000822 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,885,225 coins and its circulating supply is 6,885,221 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

