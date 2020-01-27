GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GigaMedia stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.34. 25,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,306. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. GigaMedia has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.51.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 27.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GigaMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.04% of GigaMedia worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

