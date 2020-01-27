GINcoin (GIN) Price Hits $0.0125 on Top Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 31.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, GINcoin has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. GINcoin has a market cap of $100,380.00 and $2,059.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,787.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.01949456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.27 or 0.04224236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00672695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00120384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00739775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010277 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00646454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,024,828 coins and its circulating supply is 8,024,818 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

