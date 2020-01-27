Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Update

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 44,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

GBLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Global Indemnity by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Indemnity by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Global Indemnity by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBLI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. Global Indemnity has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $455.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $142.23 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.