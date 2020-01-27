Global Social Chain Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Global Social Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Rfinex, OKEx and HADAX. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $173,811.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, OKEx, HADAX and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

