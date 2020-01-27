Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Down 22.9% in January

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 96,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 37,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,418. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $272.66 million, a P/E ratio of 106.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.08.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0241 dividend. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWRS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

