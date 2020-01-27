GNY (GNY) Price Reaches $0.0549 on Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One GNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B. GNY has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and $13,326.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GNY has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.58 or 0.03320227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00200159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00126762 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

