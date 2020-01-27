GoByte (GBX) Price Up 13% Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, GoByte has traded 13% higher against the dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $371,204.00 and approximately $5,880.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000101 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,798,346 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

