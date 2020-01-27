Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Update

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 437,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

GDEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III purchased 64,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,741.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 64,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 68,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 138.45 and a beta of 1.40. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $243.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

