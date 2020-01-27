Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Golden Star Resources in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71.

Several other research firms have also commented on GSC. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Clarus Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

GSC stock opened at C$3.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.36 and a 1-year high of C$6.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.37. The firm has a market cap of $432.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$91.76 million for the quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

