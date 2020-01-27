Golem Price Reaches $0.0391 on Exchanges (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Golem has a market capitalization of $38.36 million and $2.72 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, Cobinhood, OOOBTC and Bittrex. Over the last week, Golem has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Poloniex, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Braziliex, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Koinex, Tidex, Gate.io, ABCC, Mercatox, GOPAX, WazirX, Binance, BitBay, DragonEX, BigONE, Cryptopia, Liqui, Coinbe, OOOBTC, Zebpay, Huobi, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Upbit, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Iquant, Bitbns, Ethfinex, BitMart and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

