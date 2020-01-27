Goodman Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,000. Robert Half International comprises about 3.2% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Robert Half International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Robert Half International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,818,000 after buying an additional 125,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,481,000 after buying an additional 744,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Robert Half International by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 830,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,203,000 after buying an additional 173,456 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 770,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after buying an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,428,000 after buying an additional 57,296 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.18. 984,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $69.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

