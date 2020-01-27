Goodman Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne accounts for approximately 2.3% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Helmerich & Payne worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,020. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

