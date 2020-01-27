Goodman Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Plains GP comprises about 2.2% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Plains GP worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 193,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 61,503 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Plains GP by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 189,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

In related news, Director Everardo Goyanes acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,332.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PAGP traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,593. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.25%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

