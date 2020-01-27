Goodman Financial Corp Buys 64,782 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,782 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 4.7% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.57% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $4,429,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,612 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 156,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $916,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,607,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,872. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

