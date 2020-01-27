Goodman Financial Corp Has $14.29 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,608 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 6.3% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 53,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 45,903 shares during the period.

SPSB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,063. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81.

