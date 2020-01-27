Goodman Financial Corp Has $3.64 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Goodman Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,616 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 112,941 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 1.6% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $12,812,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.95 on Monday, hitting $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,346,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,783. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

