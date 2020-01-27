Goodman Financial Corp Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Goodman Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. Essent Group makes up about 3.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Essent Group worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,154,000 after acquiring an additional 133,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Essent Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,948,000 after acquiring an additional 51,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 12,399.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Essent Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Essent Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESNT traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,643. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $2,250,829.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares in the company, valued at $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,668 shares of company stock worth $2,923,412. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

