Goodman Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 398,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,391,000. Host Hotels and Resorts accounts for approximately 3.2% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Host Hotels and Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HST traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.66. 8,908,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,306,731. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.