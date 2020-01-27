Goodman Financial Corp Raises Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 67,032 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTR stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.77. 2,153,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,386. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $494,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $48,752.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

