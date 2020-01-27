Goodman Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Goodman Financial Corp lessened its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Everest Re Group makes up 3.3% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Everest Re Group worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 185.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded down $4.67 on Monday, reaching $272.68. The company had a trading volume of 173,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,626. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $208.01 and a twelve month high of $281.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

