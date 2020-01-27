Goodman Financial Corp Sells 8,148 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 5.8% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.77. 915,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,427. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

