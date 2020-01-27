Goodman Financial Corp Sells 9,371 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Goodman Financial Corp lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for 3.7% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.08% of LKQ worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of LKQ by 20.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 4.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 38,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 167,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.06. 1,615,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $487,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,993 shares in the company, valued at $747,770.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

