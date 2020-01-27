Goodman Financial Corp Takes $6.59 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 348,977 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,589,000. Fluor Co. (NEW) makes up approximately 2.9% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Fluor Co. (NEW) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 126.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

