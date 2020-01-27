Goodman Financial Corp Takes $7.46 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,000. Albemarle accounts for about 3.3% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Albemarle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 84.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Albemarle by 21.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 31.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.94. 2,059,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.39. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $93.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

