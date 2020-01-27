Goodman Financial Corp Takes $7.50 Million Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 222,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,000. II-VI accounts for 3.3% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of II-VI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 26,780.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,629 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,739,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 484,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4,605.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 308,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 301,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,348. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. II-VI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.01.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

