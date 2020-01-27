GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Update

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the December 31st total of 937,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 611.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,283 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,496,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 300.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 55,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Santander upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Banco Sabadell raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

