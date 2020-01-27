Grin (GRIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29.26 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Grin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $33.95 million and approximately $29.26 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00011624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, TradeOgre, Bisq and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000619 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000879 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 32,476,560 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, TradeOgre, LBank, KuCoin, Bisq, BitForex and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.