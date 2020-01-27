Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GGAL shares. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGAL stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,727. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $325.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

