Gulden Price Tops $0.0162 on Top Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Gulden has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Nocks and CoinExchange. Gulden has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and approximately $33,556.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 504,576,977 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GuldenTrader, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Nocks, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

