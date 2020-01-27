Gulfport Energy Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. US Capital Advisors cut Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

GPOR opened at $1.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $270.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 87,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1,078.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 90,688 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 86.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 605,633 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,062,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,215,765 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

