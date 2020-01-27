Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 280,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 78,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,213. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $61.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.20). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 77,605 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 16.1% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 155,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 44.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

HNRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hallador Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

