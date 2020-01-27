Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

HOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 27.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $200,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $321,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,050.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,465 shares of company stock worth $2,778,503 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

