Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,352 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.08% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $17,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,764,000 after purchasing an additional 113,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,456,000 after purchasing an additional 89,832 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 203,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 129,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,466. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.36.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $276,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,184 shares in the company, valued at $977,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,262 shares of company stock worth $3,865,103 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.