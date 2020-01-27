Hashgard (GARD) Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.69 million and $1.08 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.73 or 0.03265835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00200658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

