Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 195.38 ($2.57).

Hastings Group stock opened at GBX 179.70 ($2.36) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 187.27. Hastings Group has a twelve month low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39.

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

