HBZ coin (HBZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,675.00

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitlish, HitBTC, Exmo and Mercatox. HBZ coin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $20,675.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $489.43 or 0.05479681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026639 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00128322 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00018553 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002754 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033081 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002631 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bitlish, Exmo and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

