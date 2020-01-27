Head-To-Head Comparison: The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) versus EQT (OTCMKTS:EQT)

The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and EQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hong Kong and China Gas $4.99 billion 6.55 $1.20 billion N/A N/A EQT $4.56 billion 0.37 -$2.24 billion $1.70 3.88

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than EQT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A EQT -14.65% 3.81% 2.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Hong Kong and China Gas and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hong Kong and China Gas 1 0 0 0 1.00 EQT 1 6 4 0 2.27

EQT has a consensus price target of $16.68, indicating a potential upside of 153.14%. Given EQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Dividends

The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. EQT pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

EQT beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities. The company operates a pipeline network of 3,600 km gas pipes severing approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water production and distribution, wastewater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, water reuse, network construction, and purified water businesses serving 1.2 million customers through a pipeline network of approximately 7,000 km. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

