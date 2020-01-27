Head to Head Survey: ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) & Berkshire Hathaway (NASDAQ:BRK.A)

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICC and Berkshire Hathaway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $51.16 million 0.88 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Berkshire Hathaway $247.84 billion 2.19 $4.02 billion $15,075.48 22.13

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than ICC.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Berkshire Hathaway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 2.44% 2.28% 0.87% Berkshire Hathaway 10.62% 6.68% 3.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of ICC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ICC has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ICC and Berkshire Hathaway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 1 0 3.00

Berkshire Hathaway has a consensus price target of $367,000.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.01%. Given Berkshire Hathaway’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berkshire Hathaway is more favorable than ICC.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats ICC on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It also rents real estate properties. The company markets its products through a network of 160 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; and leases transportation equipment and furniture. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals, metal cutting tools, and components for aerospace and power generation applications; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products, as well as offers homebuilding and manufactured housing finance; recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products; and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings, forgings, fasteners/fastener systems, and aerostructures; titanium, steel, and nickel; and seamless pipes and fittings. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers logistics services, grocery and foodservice distribution services, professional aviation training programs, and fractional aircraft ownership programs. In addition, it retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

