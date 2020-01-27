Helex Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Helex token can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00012688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helex has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Helex has a total market capitalization of $80,987.00 and $11,531.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Helex

Helex (HLX) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helex’s official website is helex.world.

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

