Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) Short Interest Down 25.1% in January

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 335,300 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hermitage Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Hermitage Offshore Services stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Hermitage Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 537.88%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

