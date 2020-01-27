Hexcel (HXL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Hexcel to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:HXL opened at $74.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.83. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

