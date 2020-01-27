HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). HEXO reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HEXO shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of HEXO to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.82 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEXO traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.33. 4,251,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,331,882. HEXO has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 895.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,593,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 1,793,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the third quarter worth $3,213,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

